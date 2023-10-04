Browns Nation

Stats Show Browns’ Impressive Defensive Turnaround From Last Season

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As you may know by now, the Cleveland Browns didn’t fare well last season.

And while not having a steady quarterback situation had a lot to do with that, their defense didn’t do much to help either.

That’s why PFF Cleveland Browns took to Twitter to point out just how impressive the turnaround has been under Jim Schwartz, revealing that the team went from allowing 6.0 yards per play last season (No. 25 in the league) to just 3.7 this season, which would be the best mark in the league.

The Browns knew that they needed to improve on that side of the ball, especially against the run, and they didn’t hesitate to make some big moves for that.

Schwartz was perhaps the best guy available for the job, and it didn’t take long before he made his presence felt within the organization.

Also, the additions of Dalvin Tomlinson and Za’Darius Smith, among others, revamped a defensive unit that didn’t get enough credit and recognition throughout the course of the offseason.

This Browns team should be 3-1 instead of 2-2, but the offense couldn’t give the defense a hand in that heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And while they didn’t look as dominant last week against the Baltimore Ravens, they were exhausted after the offense could barely move the chains without Deshaun Watson on the field.

The Cleveland Browns might be the best 2-2 team in the league right now, and this defense gives the fans hope for the remainder of the campaign.

