Analyst Says Bears Shouldn’t Be “Intimidated” By Browns Player

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Today’s Week 15 showdown between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears is important to both teams but for different reasons.

At 8-5, the Browns are currently the fifth seed in the AFC and need a win today to ensure they stay in that position.

At 5-8, the Bears are in last place in the NFC North and, while technically still having a shot at making the playoffs with the final wild-card spot, are playing mostly to see if Justin Fields is still their quarterback of the future.

As such, both teams will be playing full tilt and like they have nothing to lose, which is especially true for the surprise starting quarterback for the Browns, Joe Flacco.

Flacco has started the last two games for the Browns and was rewarded this week with a contract and by being named the starter for the rest of the season.

In spite of that, Cleveland radio personality Adam “The Bull” doesn’t think that Bears need to be intimidated by Flacco.

Adam mentioned that while Flacco has played better than he expected and has looked great at times, he simply doesn’t strike fear into the hearts of opponents like he did in his days with the Baltimore Ravens.

Adam also mentioned that the Bears needn’t be overly worried about defensive end Myles Garrett, who hasn’t been the same since injuring his shoulder nearly a month ago.

While Adam has his doubts, and he may very well be correct about Garrett and Flacco, he still thinks the Browns as a unit will be too much for the Bears to handle, and will come away with the victory.

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

