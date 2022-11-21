Browns Nation

Studs & Duds In Browns’ Loss To Bills

By

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 11 game to the Buffalo Bills.

The final score was 31-23.

On a positive note, it is always good to have Browns’ ace radio announcer Jim Donovan back in the booth after missing last week’s game while suffering from COVID-19.

Both Donovan and Nathan Zegura are studs for the Browns week in and week out, win or lose.

In a slight deviation from the usual studs and duds players we normally designate, we will be talking about specific game situations that turned out to be studs and duds.

 

Stud: Browns Opening Drive

For the second straight week, the Browns opened the game on a positive note.

They converted key third down plays that resulted in a touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper.

That was the last touchdown they would score until 4:11 left in the game.

 

Stud: DPJ’s Touchdown Catch

The Browns rallied late, and Donovan Peoples-Jones finally got his first touchdown catch of the season in the closing seconds of the game.

He is a Detroit native so having that happen at home had to be bittersweet, a successful moment in the midst of a losing effort.

 

Dud: York’s Blocked Field Goal

It was not the difference maker in the game, but Cade York has missed far too many field goals this season.

He is 16-21 on field goal conversions on the season, and this blocked field goal did not help his or the Browns’ cause.

 

Dud: Brissett’s Fumble

We can talk about what Jacoby Brissett did well, and there were many things, but the dud of the day was the sole turnover, a fumble by Brissett.

This occurred when the Bills’ offense was struggling in the first half, and the Browns were leading the game 10-3.

Recovering the fumble seemed to invigorate the Bills’ offense, and the rest was history.

