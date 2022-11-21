Studs & Duds In Browns’ Loss To Bills

The Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 11 game to the Buffalo Bills.

The final score was 31-23.

On a positive note, it is always good to have Browns’ ace radio announcer Jim Donovan back in the booth after missing last week’s game while suffering from COVID-19.

I listen to @Browns radio every game. @NathanZegura and Jim Donovan are the best duo out there. Informative, passionate, clever. passionate, funny, seamless. They are the best part of following the Browns…. It isn’t the winning football #toughseason — John Widhalm (@widim5) November 20, 2022

Both Donovan and Nathan Zegura are studs for the Browns week in and week out, win or lose.

In a slight deviation from the usual studs and duds players we normally designate, we will be talking about specific game situations that turned out to be studs and duds.

Stud: Browns Opening Drive

For the second straight week, the Browns opened the game on a positive note.

They converted key third down plays that resulted in a touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper.

Touchdown 1️⃣ today… 🔥 What a TD catch from Amari Cooper on 3rd down! WOW! 🤯 #CLEvsBUF x #Browns pic.twitter.com/OKHztJn1Iq — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) November 20, 2022

That was the last touchdown they would score until 4:11 left in the game.

Stud: DPJ’s Touchdown Catch

The Browns rallied late, and Donovan Peoples-Jones finally got his first touchdown catch of the season in the closing seconds of the game.

Cass Tech and Michigan alum Donovan Peoples-Jones makes this impressive catch as he scores a touchdown in his hometown! pic.twitter.com/jqhklnWf2j — Alexander Johnson (@AJohnsonSports) November 20, 2022

He is a Detroit native so having that happen at home had to be bittersweet, a successful moment in the midst of a losing effort.

Dud: York’s Blocked Field Goal

It was not the difference maker in the game, but Cade York has missed far too many field goals this season.

He is 16-21 on field goal conversions on the season, and this blocked field goal did not help his or the Browns’ cause.

That was something. Cade York gets blocked again, this time on a 34-yard field goal try. Third time he's been blocked in four games. Special teams for the #Browns have been shaky at best. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 20, 2022

Dud: Brissett’s Fumble

We can talk about what Jacoby Brissett did well, and there were many things, but the dud of the day was the sole turnover, a fumble by Brissett.

This occurred when the Bills’ offense was struggling in the first half, and the Browns were leading the game 10-3.

Since Jacoby Brissett’s fumble it’s 22-3 #Bills, with first downs 17 to 6, and yards 271 to 86. — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) November 20, 2022

Recovering the fumble seemed to invigorate the Bills’ offense, and the rest was history.