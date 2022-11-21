Studs & Duds In Browns’ Loss To Bills

The Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 11 game to the Buffalo Bills.
The final score was 31-23.
On a positive note, it is always good to have Browns’ ace radio announcer Jim Donovan back in the booth after missing last week’s game while suffering from COVID-19.
I listen to @Browns radio every game. @NathanZegura and Jim Donovan are the best duo out there. Informative, passionate, clever. passionate, funny, seamless. They are the best part of following the Browns…. It isn’t the winning football #toughseason
— John Widhalm (@widim5) November 20, 2022
Both Donovan and Nathan Zegura are studs for the Browns week in and week out, win or lose.
In a slight deviation from the usual studs and duds players we normally designate, we will be talking about specific game situations that turned out to be studs and duds.
Stud: Browns Opening Drive
For the second straight week, the Browns opened the game on a positive note.
They converted key third down plays that resulted in a touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper.
Touchdown 1️⃣ today… 🔥
What a TD catch from Amari Cooper on 3rd down! WOW! 🤯 #CLEvsBUF x #Browns pic.twitter.com/OKHztJn1Iq
— BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) November 20, 2022
That was the last touchdown they would score until 4:11 left in the game.
Stud: DPJ’s Touchdown Catch
The Browns rallied late, and Donovan Peoples-Jones finally got his first touchdown catch of the season in the closing seconds of the game.
Cass Tech and Michigan alum Donovan Peoples-Jones makes this impressive catch as he scores a touchdown in his hometown! pic.twitter.com/jqhklnWf2j
— Alexander Johnson (@AJohnsonSports) November 20, 2022
He is a Detroit native so having that happen at home had to be bittersweet, a successful moment in the midst of a losing effort.
Dud: York’s Blocked Field Goal
It was not the difference maker in the game, but Cade York has missed far too many field goals this season.
He is 16-21 on field goal conversions on the season, and this blocked field goal did not help his or the Browns’ cause.
That was something. Cade York gets blocked again, this time on a 34-yard field goal try. Third time he's been blocked in four games. Special teams for the #Browns have been shaky at best.
— Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 20, 2022
Dud: Brissett’s Fumble
We can talk about what Jacoby Brissett did well, and there were many things, but the dud of the day was the sole turnover, a fumble by Brissett.
This occurred when the Bills’ offense was struggling in the first half, and the Browns were leading the game 10-3.
Since Jacoby Brissett’s fumble it’s 22-3 #Bills, with first downs 17 to 6, and yards 271 to 86.
— Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) November 20, 2022
Recovering the fumble seemed to invigorate the Bills’ offense, and the rest was history.
