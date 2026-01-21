Super Bowl-Winning Coach Says He Would Take Browns Job ‘In a Heartbeat’

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search continues to generate national attention, and now a Super Bowl–winning coach has publicly stated that he would welcome the opportunity to lead the franchise.

Former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz, who guided the “Greatest Show on Turf” to a Super Bowl XXXIV championship, said during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan that he would eagerly accept the Browns job if offered.

“I would take the Cleveland job in a heartbeat. You need to change the culture… Kevin started that. And I think I could solve that QB problem… I could resolve that issue on offense, in my mind.”

"I would take the Cleveland job in a heartbeat. You need to change the culture…Kevin started that. And I think I could solve that QB problem…I could resolve that issue on offense, in my mind." 🚨 Super Bowl champion Mike Martz w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns – NFL HC jobs pic.twitter.com/9g8k8Tp9ex — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 21, 2026

Martz’s comments come as the Browns work through an extensive coaching search following the departure of Kevin Stefanski, who recently accepted the head coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons.

Now 74 years old, Martz last served as an NFL head coach in 2005 but remains one of the most respected offensive innovators of his era. His Rams offenses revolutionized the league in the early 2000s, built around Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt. During his tenure, St. Louis reached two Super Bowls and won one championship, while consistently ranking among the league’s top scoring units.

While Martz has not been formally connected to Cleveland’s current search, his public interest stands out at a time when the Browns face major questions about leadership, roster construction, and quarterback development. The team’s offense struggled mightily last season, cycling through multiple quarterbacks and failing to find consistent production despite significant investments at the position.

Martz specifically pointed to the quarterback situation as an area he believes he could immediately improve.

Beyond the quarterback position, Martz also emphasized the importance of organizational culture, crediting Stefanski for beginning the process of reshaping the team’s identity.

The Browns’ coaching search remains fluid, with several candidates reportedly advancing to second-round interviews. League insiders have suggested Cleveland could make a final decision in the coming days, as the franchise looks to move quickly ahead of the offseason roster-building period.

For now, Martz’s comments add another intriguing layer to an already crowded coaching race.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Wants A Big Question Answered About Hue Jackson