Insider Reveals Potential Timeline For Browns Coaching Decision

The Cleveland Browns may have to wait longer than they would like to hire their next head coach. But that’s a situation that has nothing to do with the Browns.

Not only is the organization moving methodically through the process, gathering as much information and interviewing as many candidates as they can, but the NFL schedule is coming into play as well. Some of the contenders are still taking part in the playoffs with their current teams, a fact that may be delaying Cleveland’s outcome.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed a potential timeline for the Browns’ coaching decision, saying they have to be “patient.”

“In a perfect world, I think they’d love to name their guy by next week. The dominoes are starting to fall. But if you want to have a head coach that’s moving forward in the playoffs, you’re going to have to be a little bit more patient,” Cabot said.

The Browns have already interviewed several candidates who they are able to hire at any time. They include their current coordinators, Jim Schwartz and Tommy Rees, as well as Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

Among current playoff teams, they have met with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, and have requested to interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. That picture could become much clearer after the results of this weekend’s postseason games.

It should be noted that only one of the nine NFL job openings has been filled so far, with John Harbaugh reportedly coming to an agreement with the New York Giants. Interestingly, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could be next in line, as he has a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons and is reportedly discussing a staff with them that may include Rees.

It’s difficult to determine what the Browns are thinking and who the leading candidate might be. They have granted a second interview to both Schwartz and Monken, and could name either whenever they want.

So, it’s possible they have their eyes fixed on someone else, or they just want to make sure they complete the entire process thoroughly before making such an important hire.

