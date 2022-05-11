Browns Nation

2 Surprise Cuts The Browns Could Make On Their Final Roster

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

By the time the Cleveland Browns report to mandatory minicamp next month, there should be 90 players on the roster.

Many of these players will fight for a chance to stand out, even if just for a day or a play.

Because that moment in the spotlight could make someone remember their name when a need arises.

That someone might not work for the Browns or even the NFL.

But a job is a job and football is the dream for every one of the players invited to Berea.

Of course, if any of their football aspirations come to fruition in Cleveland, there will be a ripple effect.

Somebody who is probably as secure in his future with the Browns as he can be might have to go.

So, here are 2 surprise cuts the Browns could make on their final roster to squeeze in the upstarts.

 

Blake Hance, OL

Blake Hance was Johnny-on-the-spot for the Browns throughout the 2021 season.

For the most part, he played out of his natural guard position, lining up at both tackles as injuries piled up.

Later in the year, he was a blocking tight end out of necessity, too.

But if health returns to Cleveland’s front line, Hance might find himself squeezed out.

Stefanski’s starting 5 is all but set with Nick Harris the presumed replacement for J.C. Tretter.

That makes the backup center spot a vital role, and the only one Hance has not lined up in.

Veteran Ethan Pocic is on board to challenge Harris, but he also has guard experience to serve as a backup.

With Chris Hubbard and James Hudson at tackle, Hance might lose out to a more established guard for the 9th spot.

 

Johnny Stanton, FB, TE? 

When the Browns released Andy Janovich, it appeared Johnny Stanton would get the call for 2022.

But there is also a chance Kevin Stefanski’s tweaked offense does not call for a fullback.

One might ask if that is the case, why not cut both players?

This is a team planning to develop a basketball player into an NFL-level tight end.

And Stanton played some tight end during the preseason last year, and rather impressively at that.

The willing and able fullback-of-all-trades also lined up in the slot during the regular season.

And he might just make himself versatile enough to hang on as a short-yardage option and emergency tight end.

But it is more likely Berry picks up an experienced tight end before the season starts.

And Deshaun Watson‘s ease in the pocket, even under pressure, could spell the end of fullbacks in Cleveland.

 

