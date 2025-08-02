Surprise Rookie Stands Out At Browns Practice

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft class has a lot of pressure on it to deliver right away, with at least Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson, and Quinshon Judkins tasked with being impact players right away, while quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are both in a four-man quarterback competition.

There is plenty of reason for fans to be excited about these rookies, though another undrafted free agent rookie is making noise at camp as well.

He had a dominant day of practice recently by picking off Gabriel and breaking up many passes.

#Browns CB LaMareon James with the impressive INT after it hits the hands of S Nik Needham. pic.twitter.com/MXmv68bGOC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2025

The soon-to-be 25-year-old played three years at Old Dominion before spending last year at TCU, where he collected 34 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and an interception.

His coverage skills improved at TCU and have been on full display in Browns camp so far, and with the recent Achilles injury suffered by Martin Emerson Jr., there is room for somebody to step up in this secondary and claim a roster spot, and perhaps more.

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are still secure in their roles as starting corners, but if James keeps having practices like this, he will make himself undeniable.

Undrafted free agent storylines are always fun subplots in training camp, as it’s something that brings an entire fanbase together to root for one underdog.

James is someone to keep an eye on throughout the rest of Browns camp, and if he keeps wreaking havoc like he did on Friday, he could find himself playing on Sundays.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Gushes About Shedeur Sanders