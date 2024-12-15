Taylor Swift Has Made A Decision On Attending Sunday’s Browns Game

Cleveland Browns fans have enough reasons to attend Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

They won’t have many more opportunities to watch this team play this season, as there will be no postseason football in Cleveland.

On top of that, some thought Taylor Swift would be in attendance.

The pop superstar is dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and she’s been a usual sight in NFL stadiums over the past couple of seasons.

Unfortunately for her fans in Cleveland, however, it seems like she won’t be there.

As reported by Camryn Justice of WEWS, Browns officials claimed that Swift would not be in attendance for Sunday’s clash.

#Browns officials say Taylor Swift will NOT be in attendance at today's game despite the speculation. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 15, 2024

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” recently concluded, so there was plenty of speculation about whether she would follow Kelce in the four final games of the season.

Her guitarist, however, will reportedly lead the team out of the tunnel on Sunday.

He is a Cleveland native and a Browns fan.

Whatever the case, the Browns will look to play spoiler for Swift and the Chiefs.

Even though the playoffs are already out of reach, they could still shake things up atop the conference.

The Chiefs are looking to hold onto the No. 1 seed to clinch a first-round bye, but the Browns’ physical defense will represent a tough challenge.

For those who bought tickets to see the world’s most famous pop star, we hope they enjoy the show on the field.

