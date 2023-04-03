The Browns Are Reportedly Showing Strong Interest In A DB Prospect

After struggling mightily on defense this past season, the Cleveland Browns have invested plenty of resources into improving in that department this offseason.

They brought in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill, who played on two Super Bowl championship teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Even though they won’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns could still snag a viable player there.

One man they’re reportedly interested in is defensive back Anthony Kendall, who plays for Baldwin Wallace University, a Division III school in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Source: The #Browns were the first team to express interest in Baldwin Wallace DB Anthony Kendall. Among other teams interested: #Dolphins, #Rams, #Falcons and #Texans. Cleveland has shown the most interest in Kendall and they’ve met on multiple different occasions, I’m told. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 2, 2023

The fact that he played for a Division III school may make one think he’s not too attractive a draft prospect, given that he has faced lesser competition than his Division I peers.

But he did well at the NFL Combine when it came to his measurables, as he had one of the highest vertical leaps recorded this year.

Cleveland was just 20th in points allowed in 2022, and it could use some help alongside two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward in the secondary.

Even if the team’s defense will still be a work in progress next season, its offense could be a force to be reckoned with.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a full offseason and training camp with his new teammates, who include four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and speedy wideout Elijah Moore.

Of course, in the backfield, the Browns boast Nick Chubb, who is arguably the NFL’s best running back and is coming off perhaps his best season.