The Browns Are Reportedly Still In The Mix For DeAndre Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns did their homework in the offseason, adding multiple pieces to their offense to ease things up for Deshaun Watson.

Trading for Elijah Moore, signing Marquise Goodwin, and drafting Cedric Tillman gave the team some much-needed depth alongside Amari Cooper, and the early reviews from then minicamp have been nothing short of encouraging.

But then again, even great things could get better, which is why many fans urged the tam to make a run at DeAndre Hopkins as soon as he became available.

And even though it seemed like that interest had cooled off, Sal Paolantonio of ESPN, via Brad Stainbrook, reports that the Browns are still pretty much in the mix to sign him, with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots as other potential destinations.

While the New England Patriots sound like the leaders, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are still lurking on DeAndre Hopkins, per Sal Paolantonio on ESPN Radio. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 27, 2023

The ties with the Browns are obvious for Hopkins.

He had the best years of his career with fellow Clemson alumni Deshaun Watson when they played together in Houston.

Also, the Browns would definitely give him a better shot at making the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl than the Patriots and Panthers, at least for now.

Hopkins is reportedly in no rush to make a decision about his future, as he still hopes to either sign for a Super Bowl contender or get a very lucrative deal, which seems kind of unlikely at this point.

Even so, it’s good to know that the Browns will still be good on offense even if he doesn’t decide to sign and reunite with Watson.