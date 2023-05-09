The Browns Have Released A Defensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns have officially announced a casualty from the Rodney McLeod signing.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the team has moved on from second-year DT Ben Stille.

#Browns have released DT Ben Stille as @JFowlerESPN reported — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 9, 2023

An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, Stille made six appearances (one start) for Kevin Stefanski’s team last season.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound specimen logged three tackles and one quarterback hit in that span, adding two more tackles in his lone appearance with Miami.

It’s hard to say this decision was a surprise, considering the team had already added Dalvin Tomlison, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst in free agency before drafting Siaki Ika in the third round of the NFL Draft.

They also have Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, and Jordan Elliott on the roster, so it’s not like they’re lacking bodies at the defensive tackle position.

The Browns needed to free up a roster spot after bringing in McLeod, as they were already over the 90-player mark.

The arrival of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator has come with plenty of moves and a bit of an overhaul for this unit, which is looking to be more efficient against the run in 2023.

Even so, there’s still a chance that we haven’t seen the last of Stille in a Browns uniform, as he could always be brought back in as a member of the practice squad at some point in the season.