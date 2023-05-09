Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have Released A Defensive Tackle

The Browns Have Released A Defensive Tackle

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have officially announced a casualty from the Rodney McLeod signing.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the team has moved on from second-year DT Ben Stille.

 

An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, Stille made six appearances (one start) for Kevin Stefanski’s team last season.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound specimen logged three tackles and one quarterback hit in that span, adding two more tackles in his lone appearance with Miami.

It’s hard to say this decision was a surprise, considering the team had already added Dalvin Tomlison, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst in free agency before drafting Siaki Ika in the third round of the NFL Draft.

They also have Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, and Jordan Elliott on the roster, so it’s not like they’re lacking bodies at the defensive tackle position.

The Browns needed to free up a roster spot after bringing in McLeod, as they were already over the 90-player mark.

The arrival of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator has come with plenty of moves and a bit of an overhaul for this unit, which is looking to be more efficient against the run in 2023.

Even so, there’s still a chance that we haven’t seen the last of Stille in a Browns uniform, as he could always be brought back in as a member of the practice squad at some point in the season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Commentator Steve Smith Sr. on camera before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Steve Smith Reveals His Draft Grade For Browns

15 hours ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion On Browns Dog Logo Finalists

17 hours ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns OL Recently Visited With Colts

21 hours ago

Analyst Says He Wouldn't Care If Browns Changed Their Name

22 hours ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Unveil Finalists For Dawg Pound Logo

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Bears Have Signed A Former Browns TE

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Will Work Out XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Andrew Berry Has Clear Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Browns Safety Shows Off Special New Tattoo

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Hints At More Upcoming Moves For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A Former Colts Safety

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Have To Make Roster Adjustments For Camp

5 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Clears The Air About Why Dawand Jones Fell In Draft

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

6 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

6 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Very Clear Point About Kevin Stefanski

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Are Building The Team Around 2 People

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Analyst Anticipates More Roster Moves This Offseason

7 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Has A Clear Message For His Doubters

7 days ago

Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

1 week ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Made A Contract Decision On A Key Player

1 week ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick's Upside

1 week ago

Steve Smith Reveals His Draft Grade For Browns

No more pages to load