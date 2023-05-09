Browns Nation

The Browns Have Released A Wide Receiver

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry continue to make moves ahead of the upcoming campaign.

This time, however, they cut ties with one of their players instead of adding more firepower to their roster.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, the team has decided to release WR Marquez Stevenson.

Stevenson, who joined the team in mid-December last season, didn’t make a single appearance for the organization, spending most of his time with the practice squad.

Even so, he had signed a futures deal with the team in January, so this could be a bit shocking for him.

Stevenson entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

He made five appearances for them as a rookie, mostly with their special teams unit.

There, he averaged north of 9 yards on punt returns and 23.6 yards on kick returns, spending some time with their practice squad before eventually being waived.

Notably, the team had to cut a couple of players to get below the 90-player threshold ahead of rookie camp and after signing veteran defender Rodney McLeod.

Second-year defensive tackle Ben Stille was the other casualty from today’s roster moves, although there’s a chance he could be brought back in as a practice squad player at some point in the season.

Moreover, Berry hinted at the possibility of making even more moves before the start oft he campaign, citing that the team might look to bring in more veteran talent via trade or free agency.

No more pages to load