The Browns Have Signed A Former Colts Safety

GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns continue to make moves.

More specifically, the Browns continue to strengthen the defensive side of the field.

According to Ari Meirov, the team has agreed to terms with veteran safety Rodney McLeod, who’ll now be reunited with Jim Schwartz, his former defensive coordinator.

The former Rams, Colts, and Eagles star will most likely serve as a backup in this new step of his career, sitting behind starting safeties Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.

Even so, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him outplay them and eventually earn a starting spot, as he’s coming off quite a solid 11th season in the league.

In his lone season with the Colts, McLeod logged eight tackles for a loss and eight pass deflections — both career-bests — all while registering the third-most tackles on the team (96).

The 32-year-old provides the Browns with plenty of versatility at the position, as he’s played both strong and free safety throughout the course of his career.

McLeod has earned a reputation in the league as a born leader and a durable player, making 156 appearances throughout 11 seasons.

He leads all but 11 players from the 2012 draft class in games played, a notable achievement for a guy who wasn’t even taken after a remarkable career at the University of Virginia.

Thus far, McLeod has logged a whopping 688 tackles, 18 picks, 60 pass deflections, two sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns, so he’ll be a prime addition for Schwartz’s new-look defense.