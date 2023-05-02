Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been relatively inactive during the NFL offseason compared to other teams across the league.

Up to this point, the Browns haven’t made any massive moves, besides trading with the New York Jets for Elijah Moore.

However, the Browns have recently signed a familiar punter, which could have massive ramifications for their special teams unit.

Joseph Charlton has signed with the Browns and will get another opportunity to compete for the starting punter job.

Charlton didn’t see the field during the 2022 season after he was cut by the Browns.

However, it appears that the team is giving him a second chance, with an opportunity to prove himself.

During the 2020 NFL campaign, Charlton was the starting punter for the Carolina Panthers, averaging 46.3 yards per punt.

This included 21 punts inside of the 20-yard line, converting at a 46.67% rate.

He did have a drop-off in production during the 2021 season, averaging 39.1 yards per punt in five appearances with the Panthers.

After his rookie campaign with the Panthers, Charlton proved that he can compete at the highest level, at least, for one season.

The Browns’ starting punter last year was Corey Bojorquez, who averaged 48.5 yards per punt.

If Charlton is going to steal the job away from Bojorquez, he will need to do so in the preseason, and training camp as well.

Bojorquez had the seventh-highest average yards per punt total across the entire league in 2022.

Will Charlton be able to surpass Bojorquez on the punting depth chart, given Bojorquez’s success last year?

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Has A Clear Message For His Doubters

33 mins ago

Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

17 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Made A Contract Decision On A Key Player

1 day ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick's Upside

2 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

2 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On New CB Cameron Mitchell

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Analyst Reacts To Browns Trading Their Final Draft Pick

3 days ago

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mcguire of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Isaiah McGuire

3 days ago

Defensive back Cameron Mitchell of Northwestern participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana

What The Browns Are Getting With New CB Cameron Mitchell

3 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Dawand Jones

3 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before his team's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Browns Surprise With 5th-Round QB Selection

3 days ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Go Big With 98th Pick Of The NFL Draft

3 days ago

Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch for 28-yard touchdown reception in overtime during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Draft WR Cedric Tillman In Third Round

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Fans Ready For Day 2 Of The Draft

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns GM Comments On Team's 2023 NFL Draft Plans

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Deshaun Watson Message On Draft Night

4 days ago

Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, NY.

Analyst Determines Browns Have NFL's Worst Draft Record

5 days ago

cleveland browns

Former Cardinals CB Worked Out With Browns

5 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Browns Insider Ponders A Massive Trade

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Concerning Amount Of Draft Capital Over Next 2 Drafts

7 days ago

cleveland browns draft

2 Browns Players Likely On The Roster Bubble After The Draft

7 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft

1 week ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson Has A Clear Message For His Doubters

No more pages to load