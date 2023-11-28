Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

The Cleveland Browns are in for a tough challenge on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are still looking to make the playoffs and know they have to be almost flawless the rest of the way.

On top of that, they won’t have fifth-round rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field, as he’s likely to be out with a concussion.

That’s why they’re most likely going to roll with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, which puts them in a tough spot.

With that in mind, Anthony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether he thought the Browns would make a tailor-made game plan for Flacco or if Flacco was going to have to adjust to whatever the Browns had planned for the Rams (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter)

It would have to be a different gameplan from Stefanski for Joe Flacco, says @TonyGrossi. pic.twitter.com/6OdF9zg6tY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 28, 2023

Grossi stated that he believes the team will have to shift its entire game plan to suit Flacco’s play style.

He thinks Flacco is going to spend a lot of time in the pocket, which is why he thinks the offensive line is going to be crucial ahead of this matchup.

Grossi believes Flacco will have to get rid of the football fast, and it’s going to be a tough task with Aaron Donald trying to rush him and go for his head on every single dropback.

Flacco’s better days are obviously far behind him, but he could still have something left in the tank to at least put this team in a position to win.

With this Cleveland Browns’ championship-caliber defense, anything seems possible.