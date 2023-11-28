Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

By

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco
(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in for a tough challenge on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are still looking to make the playoffs and know they have to be almost flawless the rest of the way.

On top of that, they won’t have fifth-round rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field, as he’s likely to be out with a concussion.

That’s why they’re most likely going to roll with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, which puts them in a tough spot.

With that in mind, Anthony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether he thought the Browns would make a tailor-made game plan for Flacco or if Flacco was going to have to adjust to whatever the Browns had planned for the Rams (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter)

Grossi stated that he believes the team will have to shift its entire game plan to suit Flacco’s play style.

He thinks Flacco is going to spend a lot of time in the pocket, which is why he thinks the offensive line is going to be crucial ahead of this matchup.

Grossi believes Flacco will have to get rid of the football fast, and it’s going to be a tough task with Aaron Donald trying to rush him and go for his head on every single dropback.

Flacco’s better days are obviously far behind him, but he could still have something left in the tank to at least put this team in a position to win.

With this Cleveland Browns’ championship-caliber defense, anything seems possible.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

6 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns coach Chris Tabor

Former Browns Coordinator Set To Become Interim HC

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Numbers 1 Year After Making His Browns Debut

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Insider Claims Browns Feel 'Comfortable' Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

1 day ago

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Browns Fans React to Team's Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Sounds The Alarm With Another Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To The Broncos

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Former Coach Warns The Browns Ahead Of Broncos Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Have A Special Guest Joining Them For Denver Trip

2 days ago

Denver Broncos helmet

Broncos Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Browns Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Stats Highlight Browns Star's Impact In Clutch Time

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Details How Browns Plan To Play Without Key Defender

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Key Absence For The Browns This Sunday

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

No more pages to load