The Browns Lag Behind In Important PFF Position Ranking

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Cleveland Browns have what appears to be a very strong roster as the 2023 NFL season nears.

In particular, their offense should be a lot stronger than it was last season, especially since they’re set to have a full season of Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, at quarterback.

But according to Pro Football Focus, their wide receiver room is a little too anemic, as the publication didn’t rank the team in its top-five receiving corps in the AFC.

Cleveland’s headlining wide receiver is a very good one — Amari Cooper, a man who has made four Pro Bowls and is about as good at running routes as any other wideout in the league.

He put up 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season even though Watson missed the first 11 games of the season due to a suspension stemming from his numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

WR2 is where there is more of a drop-off compared to teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, the teams ranked in the top-two by PFF in this category.

Donovan Peoples-Jones started to emerge in 2022 with a solid 839 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns’ third wideout is Elijah Moore, recently acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, who had just 446 yards last season.

Luckily, tight end is a relative strength for the Browns, as David Njoku registered 628 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2022.

The team is hoping Peoples-Jones takes another step forward while Moore becomes that true speed threat they need.

