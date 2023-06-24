Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About Team In 2023

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About Team In 2023

By

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

It’s been a long while since the Cleveland Browns were in a position like the one they’re in nowadays.

Despite some doubters and naysayers, this team has the potential to be one of the biggest dark horses out of the AFC North division.

At least, that’s how the team seems to feel.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland, Browns CB Greg Newsome II explained that the team feels more connected this time around, as they know Deshaun Watson is going to be their full-time quarterback.

Notably, there was some uncertainty about that situation last season.

Jacoby Brissett was going to lead the way while Watson served his suspension, obviously making it tough to stay competitive and make the playoffs.

But there’s no more room for excuses or margin for error anymore.

Watson has had a full offseason to get a hold of the playbook, and he’ll have a full season under Kevin Stefanski to prove he’s still got it.

Going back to his usual self will be easier said than done, but the Browns have done a solid job of giving him more than enough weapons to be at his best.

The Browns’ defense is also much improved if compared to last season’s.

They’re expected to have one of the most dominant pass-rushing duos in the league with Za’Darius Smith and Myles Garrett.

It’s a good time to be a Browns fan, and the team is determined to prove that they deserve to be in the Super Bowl contender conversation.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Greg Newsome Comments On What He Is Seeing From Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Land Near Top Of PFF RB Rankings

23 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Speaks Out About Lack Of Interest In Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release A Set Of Important Dates For Fans

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns 1st-Round Pick Named To All-USFL Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Analyst Breaks Down The Power Of Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Video Shows Off The New Leadership Of Jim Schwartz

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Fed Up With The National Media Sleeping On Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says The Roster Looks Impressive For 2023

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Fun Debate Surrounds David Njoku This Summer

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

PFF Has High Praise For Amari Cooper In WR Route Rankings

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Made PFF's Record Book In 2022

5 days ago

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

The Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

6 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Players Since 2006

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Lands Near The Top Of All-Time PFF List

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals How Deshaun Watson Needs To Play In 2023

1 week ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

1 Team Is Reportedly Expressing Interest In Kareem Hunt

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Browns Show Up High In 2023 PFF RB Rankings

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Show Off The Highlights From 2023 Media Day

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Stump Mitchell Has High Expectations For 1 Browns RB

1 week ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns HC Shares Deshaun Watson's Latest Plan To Build Team Chemistry

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defender Makes PFF's Best AFC Player Position List

1 week ago

Greg Newsome Comments On What He Is Seeing From Deshaun Watson

No more pages to load