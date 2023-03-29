The Browns Recently Met With A Promising WR Prospect

Following an impressive final season with the Houston Cougars, WR Tank Dell quickly rose on some big boards, and he’s been linked with the Cleveland Browns for quite a while now.

Those rumors have only gotten stronger lately, as NFL Draft analyst Justin Melo recently reported that he had already met with the team.

The Browns already traded for Elijah Moore to bolster and add more speed to the receiving corps, but they might not be done looking for playmakers in the open field.

Dell comes with elite speed and quickness, so he fits the mold of what Kevin Stefanski wants to instill in his new pass-happy offense.

He’s also a solid route-runner and has an impressive ability to create separation from his defender.

Nonetheless, he’s a bit of a tweener, and that doesn’t bode well for his draft stock.

At just 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, multiple teams — Browns included — should be worried about his durability and ability to withstand the physicality of the National Football League.

He’s got a limited catch radius and small arms, so some wonder whether he’s actually worth being taken in this class with all the options at the WR position.

Also, Dell is already 23 and will be 24 by the start of the season, so Browns GM Andrew Berry might not be tempted to take a risk with him.

The Browns have also been linked with a potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr., who was spotted hugging Kevin Stefanski at the league meetings in Arizona, but it’s all pure speculation at this point.