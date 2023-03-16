The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Broncos WR

Even though the Cleveland Browns have four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, as well as the ascendant Donovan Peoples-Jones, they could use one more threat at wideout.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly willing to shop Jerry Jeudy, but their price looks steep, as they’re possibly looking for a first-round draft pick in return, according to Benjamin Allbright.

Still, the Browns are one of several teams that have engaged Denver in discussions to acquire him.

Update: The #Broncos price tag for Jerry Jeudy is a 1st round pick or a high 2nd round pick+Player, per @AllbrightNFL Multiple NFL teams have called Denver about Jeudy, including the #Cowboys, #Patriots and #Browns pic.twitter.com/In3U76IsoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2023

Jeudy is an up-and-coming receiver who posted 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

The Broncos are coming off an abysmal 5-12 season after trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson a year ago and being expected to be in the mix for Super Bowl contention.

After Tim Patrick was lost for the year with a torn ACL during training camp, Jeudy was their most productive receiver this past season.

He was originally the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but some are thus far disappointed at his production, as he hasn’t gone above 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Perhaps Cleveland feels that playing with Deshaun Watson, who led the league in passing yards in 2020, would unlock Jeudy’s potential.

However, as much as the team could use a third threat at wideout, its defense is what really needs improvement more than anything.

The Browns were just 20th in points allowed in 2022, and their rushing defense was particularly weak.

With the additions of safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, perhaps some improvement on the defensive side of the football is on its way.