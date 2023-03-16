Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Broncos WR

The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Broncos WR

By

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

Even though the Cleveland Browns have four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, as well as the ascendant Donovan Peoples-Jones, they could use one more threat at wideout.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly willing to shop Jerry Jeudy, but their price looks steep, as they’re possibly looking for a first-round draft pick in return, according to Benjamin Allbright.

Still, the Browns are one of several teams that have engaged Denver in discussions to acquire him.

Jeudy is an up-and-coming receiver who posted 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

The Broncos are coming off an abysmal 5-12 season after trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson a year ago and being expected to be in the mix for Super Bowl contention.

After Tim Patrick was lost for the year with a torn ACL during training camp, Jeudy was their most productive receiver this past season.

He was originally the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but some are thus far disappointed at his production, as he hasn’t gone above 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Perhaps Cleveland feels that playing with Deshaun Watson, who led the league in passing yards in 2020, would unlock Jeudy’s potential.

However, as much as the team could use a third threat at wideout, its defense is what really needs improvement more than anything.

The Browns were just 20th in points allowed in 2022, and their rushing defense was particularly weak.

With the additions of safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, perhaps some improvement on the defensive side of the football is on its way.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns DE Comments On Being In Cleveland

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Latest Addition At DT

3 hours ago

Brandon Bolden #25 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Miss Out In Pursuit Of Former LB

8 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

The Browns Have Signed A New Safety

24 hours ago

Former Browns QB Is Signing With The Commanders

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Player Releases Statement After Signing With Texans

2 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants for a loss during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NFL Fans React To Browns Signing Dalvin Tomlinson

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Add Former Vikings Defensive Tackle

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Signed A New DE

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Reportedly Add Talented Edge Rusher To 3-Year Deal

3 days ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Browns Retain A Key Veteran On Offense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Chargers Are Expected To Pursue A Former Browns Safety

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To The Browns' Contract Move With Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Cleared Cap Space By Restructuring Key Player Contract

3 days ago

Nicholas Morrow #53 of the Chicago Bears tackles Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Browns Are Reportedly Targeting A Bears LB In Free Agency

3 days ago

Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Broncos DE Comments On Browns' Reported Interest

4 days ago

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NFL Fans React To Browns' Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

4 days ago

Dawand Jones #79 of the Ohio State Buckeyes falls to his knees in celebration after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10 in a game at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Meet With An Ohio State OT

5 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In A Broncos DE

5 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns ST Coach Names 2 Browns Legends That Could Help Cade York

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Some Big Names On Their Free-Agent Radar

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Admits That 1 Video Game Helped Him With Game Management

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Physician Has Received A Top Award

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes A Surprising Admission About Running Game

1 week ago

New Browns DE Comments On Being In Cleveland

No more pages to load