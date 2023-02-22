The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

May 1 marks the deadline to pick up the fifth-year option for 2020 first-round picks.

That means the Browns need to make a decision about Jedrick Wills, who went No. 10 overall in that draft.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the team is satisfied with Wills’ performances thus far, so they’re likely to pick up his option any day now.

Needless to say, Browns fans have given mixed reviews about Wills over the years.

To no surprise, the #Browns are expected to pick up the fully guaranteed 5th year option on LT Jedrick Wills Jr before the May 1st deadline.

He’s been mostly solid, but he hasn’t always performed to the standards that come with being the 10th overall pick in his class.

Even so, this decision should be a bit of a no-brainer for the Browns organization, as it’s not like they’re going to have to pay him a steep salary.

Wills is still quite young, and he has some potential, so he’ll have another full year to prove that he’s got what it takes to be a star in this league.

If not, they might be forced to just let him walk away as a free agent.

There’s no denying that he has left some to be desired, and the Browns will need nothing but the finest effort to keep Deshaun Watson safe.

The offense underperformed with Jacoby Brissett under center, but they’re expected to be much better with one full season of Watson on the team.

So, there will be no more room or time for excuses or shortcomings, and Wills better live up to his potential before it’s too late.