Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

By

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

May 1 marks the deadline to pick up the fifth-year option for 2020 first-round picks.

That means the Browns need to make a decision about Jedrick Wills, who went No. 10 overall in that draft.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the team is satisfied with Wills’ performances thus far, so they’re likely to pick up his option any day now.

Needless to say, Browns fans have given mixed reviews about Wills over the years.

He’s been mostly solid, but he hasn’t always performed to the standards that come with being the 10th overall pick in his class.

Even so, this decision should be a bit of a no-brainer for the Browns organization, as it’s not like they’re going to have to pay him a steep salary.

Wills is still quite young, and he has some potential, so he’ll have another full year to prove that he’s got what it takes to be a star in this league.

If not, they might be forced to just let him walk away as a free agent.

There’s no denying that he has left some to be desired, and the Browns will need nothing but the finest effort to keep Deshaun Watson safe.

The offense underperformed with Jacoby Brissett under center, but they’re expected to be much better with one full season of Watson on the team.

So, there will be no more room or time for excuses or shortcomings, and Wills better live up to his potential before it’s too late.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Expected To Interview A Frontrunner For ST Coach Today

15 mins ago

Drew Petzing Is Reportedly Looking To Bring More Browns Coaches With Him

21 hours ago

Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Have Requested Permission To Interview A Giants Assistant

1 day ago

browns helmets

The Browns Are Adding Another Assistant Coach To Their Staff

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Requested To Interview A Colts Coach For ST Opening

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Release Statement About Recently Fired Coach

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Announced A Coaching Change

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Graphic Shows How Myles Garrett Has Dominated The Past 2 Seasons

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

2 Free Agent Linebackers The Browns Should Target

3 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Underrated Free Agent Targets The Browns Should Pursue

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Will Baker Mayfield Affect Browns' Jedrick Wills Decision?

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

5 days ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting Prepared For The Hall Of Fame

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

5 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

6 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

6 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Had A Legend Congratulate Him On The Hall Of Fame

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Receiving 1 Favorable Projection

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

7 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Comments On His Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

1 week ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Send Out A Perfect Holiday Message

1 week ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

1 week ago

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16.

A Former Browns Coach Is Now Leading The Colts

1 week ago

Browns Are Expected To Interview A Frontrunner For ST Coach Today

No more pages to load