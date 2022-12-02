Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

It is Friday, December 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the limelight because quarterback Deshaun Watson is making his long-awaited debut as the Browns’ QB1 against his former team in Houston on Sunday.

While the Browns will be in Watson’s former home field, NRG Stadium in Houston, on Sunday, news about the individual who vandalized the grounds of FirstEnergy Stadium is the top headline in the TGIF good news and bad news edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Good News: Suspect (Finally) Identified In FirstEnergy Stadium Vandalism Case

At long last, police have nabbed the suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21 and damaged the field.

Tire marks were still visible in the Week 12 November 27 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Police identify suspect in vandalism of Browns' fieldhttps://t.co/urrJ67aNcc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 1, 2022

The 21-year-old suspect, Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal has not been arrested.

Police have indicated that he will be a “direct indictment” to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Police have not revealed how O’Neal broke into the stadium or what vehicle he used to damage the field.

2. Bad News: David Njoku Did Not Practice On Thursday

For the second straight day, tight end David Njoku did not practice.

He is dealing with a new injury to his knee.

His availability for Sunday’s game in Houston is up in the air.

#Browns get DeShaun Watson’s debut but they might be without their star TE David Njoku, who has been dealing with a knee injury and has not practiced either of the past 2 days. https://t.co/mRypvfUpbt — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 1, 2022

It is unclear when he suffered the injury given the fact he made a game-saving one-handed touchdown catch against Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter of the Week 12 game.

Fans continue to talk about and replay the catch of his career on social media days after it happened.

Happy Friday Browns fans!