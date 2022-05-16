Browns Nation

3 Things To Know About Felix Harper

By

2022 NFL HBCU Combine
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns signed undrafted free agent Felix Harper after an impressive showing at rookie camp over the weekend.

Harper becomes the fifth quarterback on the roster.

He joins Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, and Joshua Dobbs.

Here are three things to know about Harper.

 

1. Left Handed Quarterback Out Of Alcorn State

Harper is from HBCU Alcorn State.

Left-handed quarterbacks always garner attention because they are unique and somewhat rare which can confuse defensive players.

 

2. Accurate Thrower

A quarterback’s size always comes into play.

Harper is 5’10” and weighs 180 pounds.

His pinpoint accuracy compensates for his smaller stature.

Not only is he an accurate passer, but his passes also pack a punch.

Clevelanddotcom’s Hayden Grove described him as a “lefty with a cannon”.

At Alcorn State, he threw for over 5,600 yards with 55 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He added 15 rushing touchdowns during his Alcorn State career.

Harper was the 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, and he participated in the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

He is also multi-dimensional as he can punt the ball in a pinch too.

During the 2021 season, he punted four times for 103 yards.

 

3. Good Football Instincts

His NFL Draft Buzz profile documents his positive attributes.

He gets the ball out quickly, has good football intelligence, and is capable of the split-second decision-making required to change plays on the fly.

Conclusion

As mentioned above, Harper is the fifth quarterback on the Browns roster.

He drew enough interest to be added, but there is no way that the Browns are carrying five quarterbacks in the fall.

On the plus side, he outdueled Jake Fromm, another QB that was invited to the Browns’ rookie camp.

But something has to give.

Besides Baker Mayfield, another quarterback will likely be removed from the roster by fall.

Could Harper beat out Joshua Dobbs for QB3?

Time will tell; he took the first step in that direction over the weekend.

Welcome to Cleveland Felix Harper!

 

 

