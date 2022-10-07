Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (10/7/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/7/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, October 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon October 9 in this critical Week 5 matchup of 2-2 teams.

The latest injury report leading into the game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Latest Injury Report

Between the Browns and the Chargers, three players did not practice on Thursday.

For the Browns, they were Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin.

Clowney continues to deal with the ankle injury while Conklin was on a rest day.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, Clowney said he would be back soon, but it is unclear if that could be as early as this Sunday.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice.

7 Browns were limited practice participants including Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Denzel Ward.

Worth noting for the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert was a full practice participant.

He continues to work through the rib cartilage injury and achieves great results in the process.

Herbert is the league’s leading passer with 1,250 yards.

 

2. Teams With The Most Difficult Schedules

It is not a surprise that the Browns rank third among Pro Football Focus’s list of teams with the most difficult schedules beginning in Week 5.

That is why so many fans were disappointed in the losses of winnable games against the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Under the adage that “misery loves company,” it is good to see that AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati top PFF’s list at the first and second spots.

 

3. Friday Wisdom

Friday’s wisdom is courtesy of Joel Bitonio who has definitely ridden the ups and downs with the Browns over his long career.

With a grain of salt, Bitonio tried to set expectations by reminding everyone that it is an 18-week season.

He alluded to the fact that everything is overblown depending on whether the week’s game results in a win or loss.

Bitonio said:

“You win a game, you’re going to the Super Bowl. You lose a game, you’re the worst team in the league.”

He’s not wrong.

TGIF Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Chargers
Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns after a bobble snap during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Browns Have A Disturbing 4th Quarter Stat
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nick Chubb Is Chasing A Fellow Star Atop The Leaderboards

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Chargers

No more pages to load