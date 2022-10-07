Browns Nation News And Notes (10/7/22)

It is Friday, October 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon October 9 in this critical Week 5 matchup of 2-2 teams.

The latest injury report leading into the game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Latest Injury Report

Between the Browns and the Chargers, three players did not practice on Thursday.

For the Browns, they were Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin.

Clowney continues to deal with the ankle injury while Conklin was on a rest day.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) said he’ll be back well soon and “up to my old tricks” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 6, 2022

Per Mary Kay Cabot, Clowney said he would be back soon, but it is unclear if that could be as early as this Sunday.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice.

WR Keenan Allen with his 2nd straight DNP https://t.co/KA8TFRX7u7 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 6, 2022

Here's the updated #Browns injury/participation report with the Chargers list included. pic.twitter.com/3hkSBYYz7H — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 6, 2022

7 Browns were limited practice participants including Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Denzel Ward.

Worth noting for the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert was a full practice participant.

Justin Herbert takes over the No. 1 spot. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AKxoaCdVuP — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2022

He continues to work through the rib cartilage injury and achieves great results in the process.

Herbert is the league’s leading passer with 1,250 yards.

2. Teams With The Most Difficult Schedules

It is not a surprise that the Browns rank third among Pro Football Focus’s list of teams with the most difficult schedules beginning in Week 5.

That is why so many fans were disappointed in the losses of winnable games against the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Under the adage that “misery loves company,” it is good to see that AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati top PFF’s list at the first and second spots.

3. Friday Wisdom

Friday’s wisdom is courtesy of Joel Bitonio who has definitely ridden the ups and downs with the Browns over his long career.

With a grain of salt, Bitonio tried to set expectations by reminding everyone that it is an 18-week season.

Joel Bitonio: "It's the NFL, everything is overblown." No truer words spoken and I'm as guilty as anyone.#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 6, 2022

He alluded to the fact that everything is overblown depending on whether the week’s game results in a win or loss.

#Browns Joel Bitonio jokes "You win a game, you're going to the Super Bowl. You lose a game, you're the worst team in the league." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 6, 2022

Bitonio said:

“You win a game, you’re going to the Super Bowl. You lose a game, you’re the worst team in the league.”

He’s not wrong.

TGIF Browns fans!