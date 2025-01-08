Titans Request Interview With Browns Executive

Although the Cleveland Browns had a disappointing season, the franchise’s front office staff is considered among the better organizations in the NFL.

Cleveland made the playoffs in two of the past five seasons, results that stand as the best period for the franchise since its rebirth in 1999.

That’s why there’s little surprise that other organizations are interested in speaking with members of the team’s front office staff.

The Tennessee Titans are the latest organization seeking permission to interview one member of the Browns’ front office staff, NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed on Wednesday.

“The Tennessee Titans have requested to speak with Browns Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Hickman, per source,” Russini said.

The Titans are searching for a general manager after firing Ran Carthon earlier this week.

Hickman has been with the Browns since 2022 as the team’s assistant general manager.

Previously, Hickman served with the Philadelphia Eagles, beginning in 2019 as the team’s football operations coordinator.

She advanced to become the vice president of football operations with the Eagles in 2021, serving in that role until she came to Cleveland.

Hickman previously worked with the Canadian Football League, serving as an executive with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts from 2015 until 2019.

She also served in the front office of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.

Cleveland’s front office has been recognized multiple times over the past five years, including last month when Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook joined Hickman in the NFL’s Front Office and General Manager Accelerator Program.

