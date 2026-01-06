Todd McShay Connects Browns To Interesting Option In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to fix their offense. Unfortunately, they still may not have a franchise-caliber quarterback, and that should be one of their primary concerns.

Nevertheless, with Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore likely out of reach by the time they’re on the clock in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they may have no choice but to take a different approach. There won’t be that much talent available at quarterback, and they can’t afford to reach for someone else. With that in mind, NFL Draft insider Todd McShay believes they will look to strengthen their offensive line instead.

As such, he has them taking Francis Mauigoa out of Miami at No.6 overall.

“Cleveland at six, there’s my offensive tackle: Mauigoa. Francis Mauigoa from Miami,” McShay said.

Truth be told, that would be a home run of a pick for GM Andrew Berry. The offensive line is in desperate need of an overhaul, and Mauigoa looks like a potential building block for years to come.

Right tackle Jack Conklin might sign for another year, despite all the rumors about retirement. Even if that’s the case, he simply cannot be trusted to stay on the field.

Notably, the same can be said of left tackle Dawand Jones, who has sustained a season-ending injury in every single year he’s been in the league. Availability is sometimes the best ability.

Mauigoa looks like someone who can anchor the offensive line right out of the gate. The Browns may not have a quarterback, but they need someone to protect whoever they get behind center.

Unfortunately, their attempts to bolster that unit can’t end there. With Joel Bitonio most likely retiring, Ethan Pocic set to be a free agent, and Wyatt Teller’s future also up in the air, they will have to spend plenty of draft capital and money to ensure they field a solid offensive line. Other than that, they will have to make sure to add a legitimate pass catcher.

They may not get their franchise signal caller, but they can still reshape the entire offense.

