Todd Monken Reportedly Adds High School Coach To Staff

Another unexpected name has surfaced in Todd Monken’s growing Cleveland Browns coaching staff, and this one comes from the high school ranks.

According to reporting from the Starkville Daily News, Starkville High School head coach John Carr is leaving his position to take a role with the Browns this offseason. Carr, who guided the Yellow Jackets in Mississippi this past year, has accepted a job with the NFL franchise and will soon join Monken’s staff in Cleveland.

“BREAKING: Starkville head football coach John Carr is heading to the NFL. Carr is set to join Todd Monken as the Cleveland Browns’ Chief of Staff effective immediately,” Robbie Faulk wrote.

BREAKING: Starkville head football coach John Carr is heading to the NFL. Carr is set to join Todd Monken as the Cleveland Browns’ Chief of Staff effective immediately. “..you have goals and aspirations and that doesn’t stop as kids.” More: https://t.co/ehNU7eKY1F pic.twitter.com/6YmNsvkHM1 — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulkSDN) February 5, 2026

The move is unusual but not unheard of in today’s coaching landscape. NFL staffs sometimes appeal to successful high school and small college coaches because of their leadership, energy, and fresh perspectives on offense and player development. In Carr’s case, his rise to the NFL is rooted in long ties with Monken and a track record of success at multiple levels.

Carr has a long resume as both a player and a coach. After playing wide receiver in college, he worked his way through the coaching ranks with stops at Louisiana Monroe, Troy, and Southern Miss, where he served as director of football operations and was on staff alongside Monken. That connection appears to have opened the door for this opportunity.

His most recent role was as head coach at Starkville High, where he led the Yellow Jackets to a 6-5 season while putting together one of the more explosive offenses in the region. Local reports say Carr was clear that the job with the Browns was one he could not turn down, describing it as a dream opportunity and a chance to reach the highest level of the profession.

The specific role Carr will fill in Cleveland has not been officially detailed, but reports describe him as joining the staff immediately in a position likely tied to offense, personnel, or operations. Given his background working with Monken and his experience installing dynamic offensive schemes, many expect him to be involved in scheme preparation, breaking down opponents, or assisting position coaches.

While the jump from Mississippi high school football to the NFL might seem drastic, it is worth noting that modern staffs value diverse voices, creativity, and teaching ability. Coaches like Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, and Kyle Shanahan have often spoken about the importance of unique perspectives, and Monken may be looking to build a staff that combines veteran experience with rising voices.

For the Browns, this hire is another small but interesting piece of Monken’s larger puzzle.

Not every NFL assistant needs to come from the college ranks. And in Carr’s case, this leap to the professional level could be one of the most intriguing developments of the Browns’ offseason.

