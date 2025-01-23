Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Tommy Rees Reveals What He’s Looking For At The QB Position

Tommy Rees Reveals What He’s Looking For At The QB Position

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Tommy Rees Reveals What He’s Looking For At The QB Position
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be in the mix for a rookie quarterback in the offseason.

There are countless traits to assess when it comes to a signal-caller.

More than that, there won’t be many viable options, not even at pick No. 2.

With that in mind, new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees revealed what he was looking for in his next signal-caller.

Talking to the media, he emphasized the importance of decision-making, adding that it would be his No. 1 priority when assessing his new quarterback.

Notably, some reports claim that the Browns have an interest in Jalen Milroe.

While he’s never been touted as a high-end quarterback in this NFL Draft class, he has a history with Rees.

Rees was his offensive coordinator at Alabama, and working with him would give some sense of stability and continuity.

While he may not have impressed scouts like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, he is still a talented athlete.

Milroe requires some development, and it may take a while before he can lead the team.

The Browns will also reportedly look to add a veteran in free agency to be their bridge quarterback while they develop their youngster.

There will be no shortage of options available for Rees, Kevin Stefanski, and Andrew Berry to evaluate.

This is the most crucial position in the game, and they can’t afford to drop the ball again with whoever they sign and take in the draft.

NEXT:  Browns Land Top QB Prospect In CBS Sports' Latest Mock Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation