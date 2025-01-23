Tommy Rees Reveals What He’s Looking For At The QB Position

The Cleveland Browns will be in the mix for a rookie quarterback in the offseason.

There are countless traits to assess when it comes to a signal-caller.

More than that, there won’t be many viable options, not even at pick No. 2.

With that in mind, new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees revealed what he was looking for in his next signal-caller.

Talking to the media, he emphasized the importance of decision-making, adding that it would be his No. 1 priority when assessing his new quarterback.

"I want a decision-maker at that position"@T_Rees11 knows what he's looking for at the QB position pic.twitter.com/N1z2dWJrK0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 23, 2025

Notably, some reports claim that the Browns have an interest in Jalen Milroe.

While he’s never been touted as a high-end quarterback in this NFL Draft class, he has a history with Rees.

Rees was his offensive coordinator at Alabama, and working with him would give some sense of stability and continuity.

While he may not have impressed scouts like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, he is still a talented athlete.

Milroe requires some development, and it may take a while before he can lead the team.

The Browns will also reportedly look to add a veteran in free agency to be their bridge quarterback while they develop their youngster.

There will be no shortage of options available for Rees, Kevin Stefanski, and Andrew Berry to evaluate.

This is the most crucial position in the game, and they can’t afford to drop the ball again with whoever they sign and take in the draft.

NEXT:

Browns Land Top QB Prospect In CBS Sports' Latest Mock Draft