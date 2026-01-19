Chiefs Are Hiring Former Browns Coach

With Kevin Stefanski no longer the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, it was just a matter of time before his former assistants started landing jobs elsewhere around the NFL. Some may be looking for new opportunities, while others are returning to familiar locations.

Stefanski quickly moved on, as he was recently named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Reports stated that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees might follow him.

Now, another offensive assistant has a new job, with the Chiefs reportedly hiring former Browns passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea.

“The Chiefs are hiring Chad O’Shea as their wide receivers coach, per source. O’Shea got into the NFL as a volunteer assistant with Kansas City in 2003. Over two decades later, he’s back as Andy Reid remodels his offensive staff,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

O’Shea was one of Stefanski’s first hires after he became the Brown’ head coach in January 2020. The two had worked together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Before reuniting with Stefanski, O’Shea had been the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins for one season following a decade-long stint as the wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots. He also held that title with the Browns over Stefanski’s six-year tenure.

Another former Browns coach is also joining a new team, as Drew Petzing is reportedly about to become the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. He had been in that role for the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after serving as an offensive assistant for Cleveland from 2020 to 2022.

As for Rees, he was given one of the first interviews by the Browns to replace Stefanski, and was considered to have an outside chance at landing the job. However, Cleveland is set to conduct second interviews with several candidates, and he is not among them, which could clear the way for him to rejoin Stefanski in Atlanta.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will get a second interview, part of a list that reportedly includes Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathaniel Scheelhaase, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

With eight head coaching jobs currently vacant around the NFL, it’s likely that even more former Browns assistants will be working somewhere else next season.

