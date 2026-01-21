Browns Named Worst Landing Spot For QB Prospect In 2026

Miami’s Carson Beck has been garnering a lot of attention and praise lately, and it feels like he could make a huge impact on the NFL right after being drafted. Along with Fernando Mendoza, he is one of the most exciting quarterbacks coming into the league.

But when it comes to his options for his rookie season, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report is warning Beck to stay far away from the Cleveland Browns. In his latest piece, Kay said that Beck just wouldn’t fit with the Browns and would only complicate the team’s questionable relationship with QB Shedeur Sanders.

In short, Beck could come to Cleveland only to find himself spending time on the bench, according to Kay.

“Carson Beck Worst Case: Cleveland Browns,” Kay wrote. “Introducing Beck into the equation would put unnecessary pressure on Sanders while also limiting the Miami product’s own chances of getting on the field. Given Beck is one of the older prospects in the class following six years of collegiate football, he’s also not the type of pick a team should be making if they don’t plan to provide an opportunity to see meaningful action early in his career.”

This opinion from Kay proves that the Browns’ quarterback situation is far from resolved. Many fans were hoping that Cleveland would have things figured out by this point, but they are still struggling to determine what’s ahead.

If they were able to draft Beck, they would have to decide what to do with Sanders. As of now, it seems he will be the starting quarterback next season, but that could change if the Browns are blown away by a rookie or sign a free agent.

There is a lack of stability when it comes to a quarterback in Cleveland, and adding Beck wouldn’t solve that. In fact, it could probably make it worse and lead to him seeing a lack of minutes.

Many teams throughout the league will give him what he desires, but the Browns are still sorting through their quarterback conundrum, and until they have that solved, this wouldn’t be an ideal location.

