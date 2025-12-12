Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has recently received a lot of attention from colleges looking for new head coaches. There are plenty of reasons for that, because Rees knows football well and gets along wonderfully with the people he works alongside.

He obviously operates closely with Browns quarterback coach Bill Musgrave, who had nothing but great things to say about Rees recently.

His “tightly wound” personality gets the job done, Musgrave said, and he clearly really cares about the Browns.

“Tommy Rees has been a step ahead of the opposing defensive coordinators. I like being around him. I like being around guys who are tightly wound. And he is because he cares so much,” Musgrave said.

Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave: Tommy Rees has been a step ahead of the opposing defensive coordinators. I like being around him. I like being around guys who are tightly wound. And he is because he cares so much. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 12, 2025

Rees first came to the Browns as their tight ends coach in 2024, after years of working with numerous teams in college and the NFL. And after just one year in Cleveland, Rees was interviewed for the open offensive coordinator position.

This year, he was granted even more responsibilities when he was given play-calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski. He is clearly working his way up through the organization.

Even with all their troubles, it’s obvious that the players and coaches really enjoy working with Rees. That is why his name has been popping up in numerous rumors about coaching in college or in the NFL.

It feels like it’s just a matter of time before someone offers Rees a bigger gig, but the Browns would be sad to see him go.

Of course, there is always a chance that he could step into the top job in Cleveland, especially since he is clearly well-liked by the people he works with.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Major Update About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry's Future