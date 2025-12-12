Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches

Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has recently received a lot of attention from colleges looking for new head coaches. There are plenty of reasons for that, because Rees knows football well and gets along wonderfully with the people he works alongside.

He obviously operates closely with Browns quarterback coach Bill Musgrave, who had nothing but great things to say about Rees recently.

His “tightly wound” personality gets the job done, Musgrave said, and he clearly really cares about the Browns.

“Tommy Rees has been a step ahead of the opposing defensive coordinators. I like being around him. I like being around guys who are tightly wound. And he is because he cares so much,” Musgrave said.

Rees first came to the Browns as their tight ends coach in 2024, after years of working with numerous teams in college and the NFL. And after just one year in Cleveland, Rees was interviewed for the open offensive coordinator position.

This year, he was granted even more responsibilities when he was given play-calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski. He is clearly working his way up through the organization.

Even with all their troubles, it’s obvious that the players and coaches really enjoy working with Rees. That is why his name has been popping up in numerous rumors about coaching in college or in the NFL.

It feels like it’s just a matter of time before someone offers Rees a bigger gig, but the Browns would be sad to see him go.

Of course, there is always a chance that he could step into the top job in Cleveland, especially since he is clearly well-liked by the people he works with.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Major Update About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry's Future
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Reveals Major Update About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry’s Future
A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
Two Former Browns Coaches Have Been Fired From College Jobs
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 10: Executive vice president, football operations & general manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Analyst Hints At Major Rift Between Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Is Facing A Defining Stretch In Final 4 Games
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a second quarter sack against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Defense Trending Toward A Historic Finish
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Josh Cribbs Shares A Surprising Admission About His Career
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation