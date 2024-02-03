Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Grossi Has Big Reaction To Browns Losing Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Has Big Reaction To Browns Losing Bill Callahan

By

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan
Bill Callahan (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For sports fans, it can be difficult to see a good player leave for a different team.

Coaches leaving for a different organization is not usually an issue because there isn’t as much emotional investment in them from diehard fans.

However, there are those rare coaches who leave a franchise, and it feels as if there has been a death in the family.

On Thursday, former Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan announced he was leaving the team to coach the offensive line with the Tennessee Titans.

Brian Callahan, Bill’s son, recently became the head coach of the Titans, so it was only a matter of time before the two reconnected professionally.

With Callahan’s departure, the Browns will be without arguably the best offensive line coach in the NFL.

“I think it is a huge loss,” said Tony Grossi on ESPN Cleveland on Friday. “It feels to me today like the Browns lost a playoff game. That’s how I feel because that’s how valuable Bill Callahan was in developing players and being a resource for Kevin Stefanski. I think over the last four years, he’s been the MVP of the coaching staff.”

Callahan was under contract with Cleveland through 2024, but the team permitted him to speak with Brian due to the special circumstances.

Brian Callahan had previously stated that he wanted to work with his father and now he gets the opportunity.

The hiring was also significant because it marked the first time in league history that a head coach hired his father to be on his staff.

Bill Callahan has coached since 1980 and has been primarily an NFL coach since the mid-1990s.

Brian Callahan began coaching in 2006 and had a quick rise through the NFL ranks.

Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

6 hours ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

9 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

10 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

2 days ago

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

2 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Led Browns Defenders In Notable Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Bills Radio Host Says Ken Dorsey Shouldn't Call Plays For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Reveals Deshaun Watson's Reaction To Ken Dorsey's Hiring

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Video Shows Top Browns Defender Working Out After Groin Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

4 days ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

4 days ago

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

No more pages to load