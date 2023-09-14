Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Grossi Has High Expectations For 1 Browns Rookie

Tony Grossi Has High Expectations For 1 Browns Rookie

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Solid offensive line play has been a Cleveland Browns trademark for years.

The plays that those men make in the trenches have helped Nick Chubb become an All-Pro running back with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

This time, protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson is part of their marching orders.

Unfortunately, Jack Conklin won’t join them for the rest of their 2023 campaign due to a season-ending ACL injury.

After signing a four-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason, he re-injured the knee that incurred a previous ACL injury in 2018.

Rookie tackle Dawand Jones will take over, and Tony Grossi sees no problems with the change.

The ESPN Cleveland reporter commended Jones’ improvement throughout his first NFL training camp.

Grossi said:

“Everything about Jones’ development has surprised me, pleasantly. I’m the one who told you at minicamp that I was concerned he wasn’t gonna make it through training camp. They got something there obviously, and a I give a lot of credit to Jones but also to (offensive line coach Bill) Callahan. That is an ace in the hole. They have a line coach who could take a raw, unpolished player and get him up to speed in time for the second game of the year. Actually, in the first (game), he did well in 50-plus snaps against the Bengals.”

Aside from Grossi, Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas is also impressed with Jones’ desire to learn and improve.

The Browns selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He will have his hands full in Week 2 as he tries to slow down Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

24 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Talks Browns' Chances To End 30-Year Drought

2 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Can Beat 'Anyone' In The NFL

20 hours ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Raves About 1 Browns Rookie

21 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Includes Browns In Top-5 NFL List

21 hours ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Browns Defender Praises Jim Schwartz's Mentality

23 hours ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns HC Explains Joe Burrow's Week 1 Struggles

1 day ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Tony Rizzo Makes A Clear Statement On Browns-Steelers Matchup

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns battles with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

1 day ago

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Injury

2 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Notes 1 Major Factor In Browns' Win Over Bengals

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Announces Jack Conklin's Replacement

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson Outplayed His AFC North Counterparts

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Get Brutal Update On Jack Conklin’s Injury

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sent A Big Message After Week 1 Win

3 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Was In Win Over Bengals

4 days ago

Analyst Sends Fiery Message To Browns Ahead Of Bengals Game

4 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Inspiring Video Ahead Of Bengals Game

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Talks About The Importance Of Having A Fast Start

5 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Safety Says Team Will Play With “Chip On Their Shoulder”

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals At Browns Game Predictions For Week 1

5 days ago

Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

No more pages to load