Tony Grossi Predicts Browns’ Record For 2023 Season

By

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Pundits, analysts, and prognosticators are all over the place when it comes to the 2023 Cleveland Browns.

Much of that centers around uncertainty over quarterback Deshaun Watson’s performance.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s name has also been bandied about as his “new” offense prepares to debut.

But another Browns insider made his win-loss record prediction this week on ESPN Cleveland:

Tony Grossi thinks the Browns will have a winning record, but just barely.

His prediction of a 9-8 record prompted host Tony Rizzo to grab a schedule in search of eight potential losses.

Grossi defended his stance by saying a 3-3 split among division rivals is the best fans can hope for.

And he thinks 6-5 against the rest of the schedule is the most likely outcome.

Las Vegas oddsmakers agree with Grossi’s mediocre record, although with a twist.

Early betting lines have the Browns getting swept by the Bengals and going 7-4 in non-division games.

That prediction can be wrecked with a season-opening takedown of Cincinnati.

Overall, Vegas has the Browns favored by more than three points only four times.

And there are eight games with a 1 or 1.5-point spread, including every Ravens and Steelers matchup.

It looks like they are hedging their bets until they see a little more out of Watson and Cleveland.

One thing that seems like a sure bet is that there are no sure bets in the NFL.

And Browns fans can’t wait to see how the 2023 season turns out.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

