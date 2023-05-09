Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Rizzo Has A New Name Suggestion For The Browns

Tony Rizzo Has A New Name Suggestion For The Browns

By

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns history dates all the way back to 1944.

They’re one of the most storied franchises in football history, and not even a brief cease in operations in the mid-90s was enough to change their old-school look or name.

However, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo has a bit of a personal crusade to change the Browns’ name.

He recently conducted a poll to ask his listeners whether they would mind if the Browns decided to change their name, with 70% of respondents opposed to that proposal.

Rizzo had originally proposed the “Cleveland Bulldogs” name, probably referring to that now-defunct franchise from the 1920s.

Now, however, he believes he’s found an even better name that would make young kids rave about the franchise: The Cleveland Dawgs.

The Dawg Pound would most definitely agree with this rebrand, but maybe not the whole fanbase.

At the end of the day, a team’s name is the ultimate sign of identity.

And even if the team keeps the same ownership, story, roster, and trophies, it will just never feel like it’s actually the same team.

The Browns may not have the most exciting look, logo, or name, and some might argue that a rebrand could be just what they need to finally get over the hump.

But just like it happened with the Washington Commanders or Cleveland Guardians, people always has a tough time embracing these kinds of changes, and it just won’t feel natural, so maybe nothing should change.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Browns Have Released A Wide Receiver

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Released A Defensive Tackle

7 hours ago

Commentator Steve Smith Sr. on camera before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Steve Smith Reveals His Draft Grade For Browns

22 hours ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion On Browns Dog Logo Finalists

24 hours ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns OL Recently Visited With Colts

1 day ago

Analyst Says He Wouldn't Care If Browns Changed Their Name

1 day ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Unveil Finalists For Dawg Pound Logo

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Bears Have Signed A Former Browns TE

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Will Work Out XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Andrew Berry Has Clear Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Browns Safety Shows Off Special New Tattoo

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Hints At More Upcoming Moves For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A Former Colts Safety

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Have To Make Roster Adjustments For Camp

5 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Clears The Air About Why Dawand Jones Fell In Draft

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

6 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

6 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Very Clear Point About Kevin Stefanski

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Are Building The Team Around 2 People

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Analyst Anticipates More Roster Moves This Offseason

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Has A Clear Message For His Doubters

1 week ago

Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

1 week ago

The Browns Have Released A Wide Receiver

No more pages to load