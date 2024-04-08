Browns Nation

Monday, April 8, 2024
Top RB Prospect Making Pre-Draft Visit With Browns

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry has less than three weeks to go before the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns GM is tight-lipped about his targets or strategy heading into the event.

That makes every top-30 visit a source of conjecture and debate.

This week, the team at “The Dawgs” podcast shared news of such a visit by the draft’s near-consensus top running back.

Trey Benson is not only a fast and powerful rusher, but he is also a good receiver and pass blocker.

While Benson made his mark at Florida State, he began his college career at Oregon.

Before he could play in a game, he suffered a catastrophic knee injury, requiring ACL, MCL, and meniscus repairs.

After Oregon limited him to a handful of carries in his second season, FSU picked him up via the transfer portal.

In the 2022 season, Benson was relegated to serve as his new team’s third back.

But injuries pushed him into a starting role for the final five games of the season.

His 2023 season left no doubt about his NFL promise, even as he worked on improving his weaknesses.

He brings a solid frame and enough balance to get through a crowd before turning on the speed.

Scouts call Benson a willing pass blocker who needs some work on patience in that role.

Bleacher Report compares Bensen to Todd Gurley, although they admit he needs some fine-tuning.

He is expected to be the first back off the board, but most mock drafts have him available for the Browns.

Browns Nation