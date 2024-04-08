Former Player Predicts Ken Dorsey’s Impact On Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns need to get things right on offense this time.

They’ve given up too much to get Deshaun Watson, and they can’t afford another subpar season from him.

That’s why hiring Ken Dorsey could be such a huge move for this organization.

According to former player Josh Cribbs, this should make a big impact and difference for the Clemson product.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former Browns star stated that Dorsey should be able to instill knowledge into Watson because he also played at this level, adding that we could be looking at a better, different, and more comfortable version of Watson.

Will Ken Dorsey be the last piece to unlocking Deshaun Watson⁉️ #DawgPound "We should see a difference in the style of play may be more comfortable because Ken has been there and done that." –@JoshCribbs16 sees great things are coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/DEOsKUdWpR — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) April 8, 2024

Dorsey wasn’t the highest-touted or most successful NFL quarterback, but he did spend years in the league playing the position.

He has also found plenty of success with quarterbacks in the past, helping Cam Newton reach an MVP-caliber level, and then helping Josh Allen develop into the player he is nowadays.

Perhaps the offense itself won’t look that different, as Kevin Stefanski will continue to have a big input on play design, scheming, and decision-making, but Dorsey should be able to bring the best out of Watson as a quarterback.

The Browns will continue to be without a first-round pick in this edition of the NFL Draft because of this trade, and Watson’s fully-guaranteed contract looks worse by the day.

However, even his biggest critic will forget about that if he finally takes a leap forward and leads this team to the playoffs next season.

