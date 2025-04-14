Top TE Prospect Is Visiting Browns Today

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of needs on offense after having the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last year at just 15.2 points per game.

With ten picks at their disposal in the upcoming draft, the front office will have plenty of chances to improve the roster and put the offense in a position to improve next season.

One of the areas that doesn’t need a major upgrade is tight end, where David Njoku continues to produce like one of the best tight ends in the league, but that isn’t stopping the Browns from conducting a visit with one promising TE prospect ahead of the draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared on X that the Browns are meeting with LSU tight end Mason Taylor both today and tomorrow.

“Sources: LSU TE Mason Taylor is visiting the #Browns today and tomorrow. He’s also visited the #Saints, #Chargers, #Seahawks and #Dolphins — coupled with daily Zoom sessions across the league. One of the cleaner prospects in the draft, Taylor has steadily risen up team boards and has a real shot to be a late 1st or early 2nd-round pick.”

Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns for LSU this past season, with the 55 catches setting an LSU single-season record for a tight end and landing him a third-team All-SEC nod in the process.

Taylor is the son of Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor and is seen as a strong athlete capable of running an expanded route tree, though he needs to improve his physicality and improve as a blocker.

This tight end class wasn’t viewed too highly a few months ago, but multiple prospects are starting to rise up the mock draft boards, including Taylor, who could now go off the board in the late first or early second round.

