Top WR Prospect Opens Up About Potentially Being Drafted By Browns

More than any other prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jordyn Tyson has a good idea of what it would be like to join the Cleveland Browns. That’s because his older brother Jaylon Tyson plays in the city for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jordyn Tyson is one of the top wide receivers in this class, and though at one time he was considered a potential pick by the Browns at No. 6 overall, the Arizona State product is more likely to be selected later in the first round. However, he may not last until Cleveland’s second pick at No. 24 overall.

So, it may take some maneuvering for the brothers to wind up as first-round pro athletes in the same place. But from the sounds of it, they definitely want that to happen.

In a dual SportsCenter interview with his brother, Jordyn Tyson opened up about potentially being drafted by the Browns, saying, “Cleveland wouldn’t be too bad.”

“We’re going to have to make things shake when it happens. Definitely going to be living together. Definitely going to be doing a lot of stuff together. It’s going to be real fun if [I get drafted by the Cleveland Browns]. [Jaylon Tyson’s] going to buy [the house], and he’s going to get the master bedroom,” Jordyn Tyson said. “I don’t really have a choice, so I don’t really have a preference. Just keep going. Be complacent with it all and just be happy with it all. Continue to be myself, but Cleveland wouldn’t be too bad.”

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Jordyn Tyson as the No. 13 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in his latest mock draft. In his description, Kiper said that Jordyn Tyson would likely be the top wide receiver prospect in this class if not for some durability concerns.

He was limited to nine games last season by a hamstring injury, and because of that, he did not participate in drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He did meet with teams, including the Browns, and has bounced up and down draft boards throughout the process. In 2024, after fully recovering from a torn ACL he suffered with Colorado in 2022, he had 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, though he was limited to 12 games by a broken collarbone.

Jaylon Tyson was a first-round pick (No. 20 overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers after playing at Texas, Texas Tech, and California. In his second season, he is averaging 13.2 points per game.

The Browns may yet find out if getting the brothers back together will bring out the best in both of them.

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