2 Browns Defenders Are Emerging As Major Forces

The Cleveland Browns enter a tough matchup with the San Francisco 49ers with some momentum after a spirited 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Shedeur Sanders’ first start. At 3-8, there isn’t much left to play for, but there’s still plenty to be excited about as the team continues building a strong foundation in a rebuilding season.

One of the biggest positives in an otherwise difficult season has been the defense, especially Myles Garrett, who is on pace to shatter the single-season sack record with 18 sacks. A major offseason goal was finding more support around him, and two newcomers have stepped up in a big way, easing the pressure on the star pass rusher.

Analyst Pete Smith shared some stats from Pro Football Focus that show just how dominant defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Mason Graham have been.

The two of them have been racking up pressures week after week and have wreaked havoc in both the pass and the run game.

“Per PFF: Maliek Collins 27 pressures (9.9% rate), 14.6% Pass Rush Win Rate, 5.9% Run Stop Percentage, Mason Graham: 25 pressures (8.7% rate), 10.4% Pass Rush Win Rate, 8.2% Run Stop Percentage.”

Collins And Graham Form One Of The NFL’s Top Interior Duos

Cleveland shocked the world when it traded down from the No. 2 pick to No. 5 and took Graham in the 2025 draft, but he has been as good as advertised. Graham was the anchor for Michigan’s National Championship team a couple of years ago, and he has been a huge problem for opposing offenses all year.

Collins joined the team in the offseason on a two-year, $20 million deal and has been worth every penny. He already has a career-high 6.5 sacks in 11 games and should be firmly in the mix for an All-Pro nod.

It’s a shame the team isn’t performing better as a whole, but nobody can point fingers at the defensive line for the lack of success.

These two are dominating, and the team is in good hands with them in the trenches going forward.

