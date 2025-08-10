Under-The-Radar Browns WR Earning High Praise

The Cleveland Browns had an unsung hero in their 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

While everybody was focused on Shedeur Sanders – and rightfully so – one of his wide receivers stole the show.

Kaden Davis hauled in just three receptions for 23 yards, but two of those catches were for touchdowns.

When asked about him, coach Kevin Stefanski had nothing but praise for him and the hard work he’s put in the offseason:

“Kaden’s been very productive for the football team going back through the spring, very dependable, knows what to do fast,” Stefanski said. “I think you see his speed shows up in practice and game-like settings. So I was really happy for him to have the success that he did last night.”

The Browns signed him to the practice squad late in 2024, and he may have a legitimate chance to make the roster.

He can also contribute to special teams in the return game, and given how unimpressive the Browns’ WR corps looks right now, the field is wide open for anybody to make the cut.

Davis went undrafted in 2022 after beginning his collegiate career at Butler and spending his final two years at Northwest Missouri State.

So far, he’s had stints with the Denver Broncos, Michigan Panthers (USFL), Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions.

It’ll be interesting to see what approach the team decides to take for their second preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, and whether they’ll give the starters a drive or two.

In the meantime, players like Davis will continue to have their chance to prove that they can contribute as well.

NEXT:

Joe Banner Calls Out 'Joke' Coverage Of Shedeur Sanders