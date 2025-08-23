Unexpected Browns Defender Is Making Strong Roster Push

The Cleveland Browns need impact players to emerge in 2025 after last year’s disastrous 3-14 campaign left the team in shambles and desperate for new playmakers to build around.

The team’s 2025 draft class has shown a ton of promise so far, but another undrafted rookie is making a strong push for a roster spot out of camp.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared on X that defensive tackle Adin Huntington is making a case to make the team with Saturday’s big performance in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Browns DT Adin Huntington’s presence as a blocker on offense on the opening drive bodes well for his chances of making the team,” Cabot posted on X.

Who needs Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball when you can have Adin Huntington?

Showing the ability to block on offense in the same game in which he recorded three tackles for loss and two sacks is a statement performance that could make him impossible to ignore.

This front seven certainly needs players to step up around Myles Garrett, who was the only player on the team to record more than three sacks last year aside from Za’Darius Smith, who was dealt away at the trade deadline.

The Browns spent the fifth overall pick on Mason Graham to serve as an anchor at defensive tackle, but Huntington’s performance on Saturday is going to put the team in an interesting spot.

This team needs playmakers, and Huntington did plenty of that on Saturday, as he has throughout camp.

