Video Shows 2 Browns Players Training Hard In Florida

By

browns helmet
Photo Credit: Erik Drost

 

The offseason is in full swing for the Cleveland Browns and the other 31 NFL teams.

Though we see players out in more social or relaxed settings, that does not mean they are not hard at work behind the scenes.

Video footage released on social media on Thursday gives us an insider’s look at Kareem Hunt and Anthony Walker Jr. working out together.

 

The Video

At a casual glance, we are not sure who is running faster on his treadmill.

We also cannot imagine what speed the treadmills are set at.

Walker is a linebacker, but he appears to possess running back speed in this clip.

The pair are working out at House of Athlete in Florida.

 

Hunt And Walker

Both Hunt and Walker have some things in common besides remarkable speed on a treadmill.

Each dealt with injuries in 2021 though Hunt’s were more severe and caused him to miss a lot of playing time.

His absence contributed to the offense’s persistent struggles last season; the team missed his explosive and powerful plays.

The other thing Hunt and Walker have in common is that 2022 is the last year of their current contracts.

Walker just signed a second consecutive one-year deal to stay with the Browns.

He came over from the Indianapolis Colts for the 2021 season.

His leadership, work ethic, and on-the-field presence are among the reasons why Coach Stefanski selected Walker to wear the green dot on defense and be the signal-caller on the field.

As for Hunt, this is his fourth season with the Browns.

Could it be his final one?

It is way too early to speculate on that, but he is poised to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

 

Conclusion

With all of the offseason changes to the roster, it is clear that the 2022 mandate for the Browns is to win now.

We can see that Hunt and Walker are putting in their share of offseason work to make that happen.

 

 

 

