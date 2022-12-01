Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter

Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback is just a few days away, and the excitement is building in Northeast Ohio.

Ever since being activated by the team, Watson has been practicing with his new teammates, looking to shake off the rust.

The rust is perfectly understandable, given that he has played in just one game, which was a preseason contest in August, ever since January of 2021.

Although many in Cleveland swear they will never watch or support Watson due to his sexual misconduct allegations, it’s also hard to not get excited thinking about how he will transform a Cleveland offense that has already been very solid.

 

The Browns’ Passing Game Could Become Deadly With Watson On Board

To this point, the Browns have gotten by with a rock-strong running game led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt that ranks fifth in yards and second in touchdowns.

But now, they won’t have to rely almost exclusively on grounding and pounding opponents into submission.

Watson’s ability to throw the deep ball and connect with receivers in contested and semi-contested situations will allow them to play a much more wide-open game.

Cleveland has scored over 30 points just once this season, and only one of its four victories has come by more than two touchdowns.

Indeed, head coach Kevin Stefanski can soon turn most of his attention to a more pressing matter – his team’s weak defense.

Despite plenty of talent on that side of the ball, the Browns are just 23rd in rushing yards allowed and 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed and points allowed.

A defense that is firing on all cylinders, combined with Watson, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the passing game along with Chubb’s dominance could result in the kind of results Browns fans haven’t seen since the days of Bernie Kosar.

