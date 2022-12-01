What Is David Njoku’s Puzzling New Injury?

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was recognized for the amazing one-handed catch he held on to for the Browns to tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the Week 12 game.

His agility and ability to hold on to the ball to complete the play are unbelievable; it was definitely the catch of the season so far.

Jacoby Brissett : 23/37 for 210 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT & a 75.3 QB Rating; 2 carries for 27 yards

David Njoku : 5 catches for 29 yards on 7 targets (Game-tying 12-yard 1-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation to help force OT) pic.twitter.com/s2t3FnNKBD — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) November 27, 2022

What we don’t know is if he sustained an injury because of that catch.

Njoku’s name was listed on the Week 13 Wednesday injury report with a knee injury.

This Is A New Injury

For those thinking this is an aggravation of the injury Njoku was dealing with earlier in the season that caused him to miss two games, that is not the case according to Coach Stefanski.

This has nothing to do with that high ankle sprain.

Stefanski said this is a new injury and is also unrelated to what caused him to appear on the Week 12 injury report.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said David Njoku's knee injury is something new that they're working through. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2022

On November 23 in preparation for the Bucs game, Njoku did not practice and was listed with an ankle/knee issue.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said TE David Njoku's knee injury is different than the one he missed practice time with last week. Will work through it this week, not ruling him out for Sunday vs. #Texans. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 30, 2022

Stefanski is “not ruling him out for Sunday vs. #Texans”.

This sounds more serious than a precautionary issue and may be significant enough to keep him out of Deshaun Watson‘s debut against his former team.

All Browns fans hope this is a short-term thing and that Njoku will be on the field on Sunday in Houston.

Thursday and Friday’s injury reports should provide more clarity on Njoku’s Week 13 availability.