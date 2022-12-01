Browns Nation

What Is David Njoku’s Puzzling New Injury?

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was recognized for the amazing one-handed catch he held on to for the Browns to tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the Week 12 game.

His agility and ability to hold on to the ball to complete the play are unbelievable; it was definitely the catch of the season so far.

What we don’t know is if he sustained an injury because of that catch.

Njoku’s name was listed on the Week 13 Wednesday injury report with a knee injury.

 

This Is A New Injury

For those thinking this is an aggravation of the injury Njoku was dealing with earlier in the season that caused him to miss two games, that is not the case according to Coach Stefanski.

This has nothing to do with that high ankle sprain.

Stefanski said this is a new injury and is also unrelated to what caused him to appear on the Week 12 injury report.

On November 23 in preparation for the Bucs game, Njoku did not practice and was listed with an ankle/knee issue.

Stefanski is “not ruling him out for Sunday vs. #Texans”.

This sounds more serious than a precautionary issue and may be significant enough to keep him out of Deshaun Watson‘s debut against his former team.

All Browns fans hope this is a short-term thing and that Njoku will be on the field on Sunday in Houston.

Thursday and Friday’s injury reports should provide more clarity on Njoku’s Week 13 availability.

 

 

 

