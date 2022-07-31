Video Shows Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson Taking the Field

Fans filled the sidelines of Saturday’s Cleveland Browns preseason camp for the first time this season.

And among the highlights for the lucky witnesses was their first sighting of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It took a few seconds for anyone to spot him jogging in from the corner of the field.

But all it took was a bellow from one fan for the rest of the crowd to join in on a boisterous greeting for Watson.

Browns fans cheer Deshaun Watson in his first appearance in front of them in Cleveland. Once he starts running, they notice and cheer. #Browns pic.twitter.com/fqq2oZ150a — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 30, 2022

Watson seemed just as excited to see the folks who were cheering, too.

He signed plenty of autographs and played rock-paper-scissors with young fans after the sessions.

And he kept the more analytical fans at ease with accurate passes and smooth movements.

Overall, Watson and the fans in house enjoyed a positive and mutually appreciative day of practice.

Will Fans See Enough of Him This Season?

Of course, the question of how many weeks Watson will practice during the regular season remains unknown.

Patience is running thin in some circles for a decision in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearings.

Retired judge Sue Robinson continues to flesh out her official recommendations to the league.

But there is virtually no mention of it among the players and coaches on the field.

Deshaun Watson left practice in his socks after signing his cleats for two fans that beat him in a game of rock, paper, scissors. Video: @MaryKayCabot pic.twitter.com/2Xri9SUXVL — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 31, 2022

Indications from head coach Kevin Stefanski are that the team is as in the dark as anyone else.

So, until there is a decision, it is business as usual for the team.

Jacoby Brissett is getting a fair share of starting snaps, which might otherwise seem unusual.

But both Watson and his understudy are learning a new offense, so maybe it would be the norm regardless.

Who Is Watson Throwing To?

Isaiah Weston became the fourth wide receiver to get knocked out of practice Saturday.

The undrafted free agent was carted off the field with a knee injury.

He joins Anthony Schwartz, listed day-to-day with his own knee issues, in the trainers’ room.

Meanwhile, third round draft pick David Bell remains on the PUP list with a stress fracture in his foot.

And free agent Javon Wims has not seen the field, landing on the non-football injury list before camp.

With Schwartz and Bell sidelined, Donovan Peoples-Jones can lock up any WR-2 competition before it starts.

And free agent Amari Cooper continues to quietly do his thing as Watson’s lead target.

Sixth-round pick Michael Woods joins 4 other candidates in a bid for the 5th and 6th wide receiver slots.