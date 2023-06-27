Video Shows Myles Garrett Having Fun At His Youth Camp

It is officially the slow portion of the year for the NFL, and players across the league are finding ways to enjoy themselves while preparing for training camp ahead of the 2023 season.

Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett held a football camp for kids, but he wasn’t going to let the quarterback on the other side do what he wanted during a drill, as shared below by reporter Camryn Justice.

#Browns Myles Garrett not taking it easy on his campers today 😂 pic.twitter.com/erfLhBiL1Y — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 27, 2023

Garrett has not only been one of the Browns’ best players since he entered the league in 2017 — he has arguably been one of the biggest sports stars in Northeast Ohio.

In just his second season, he put up 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits en route to his first of four Pro Bowl selections.

He is undoubtedly the anchor of his team’s defense, but he will be getting some help this coming season.

After a 2022 campaign in which they ranked 20th in points allowed, the Browns went out and signed star defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in an attempt to shore up their porous run defense.

To give Garrett some additional help, they also acquired Za’Darius Smith, who will line up opposite him at defensive end.

Cleveland also has a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, who was brought on board after they fired Joe Woods in January.

Offensively, they seem to have plenty of firepower, as Deshaun Watson will be under center for the entire season and able to build chemistry with his playmakers.

It could all add up to only their third playoff appearance since their return in 1999.