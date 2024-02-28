Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

The Cleveland Browns currently have arguably the best defensive player in the league.

Myles Garrett ran away with the Defensive Player of the Year award with the way he dominated at the line of scrimmage, but he’s not satisfied.

He’s already back in the lab and working on his body to be at his best again next season.

With that in mind, it’s not a surprise to see him working out with one of the most durable and physically imposing athletes of all time.

As shown in a clip shared by Yahoo Sports, the former No. 1 pick is working alongside another first selection: LeBron James.

James has rooted for the Browns for quite a while now, as he’s no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan, and being a hometown hero, it’s only natural to see him sharing the gym with the Texas A&M product.

LeBron and Myles Garrett in the gym together 😤 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/g5657w6GZd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 28, 2024

Garrett is one of the most physically dominant players of all time.

Opposing teams need to gameplan for him, and there’s simply no way to contain him unless he’s double or even triple-teamed at times.

LeBron is famous for taking elite care of his body and spending well over $1 million a year to make sure he stays in top shape.

That’s why it’s so nice to see Garrett taking a page out of his book and picking his brain to be at his best and as healthy as possible ahead of a potential make-or-break season for Kevin Stefanski’s team.