Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Video Shows Off The New Leadership Of Jim Schwartz

Video Shows Off The New Leadership Of Jim Schwartz

By

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.
(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

 

This coming season could be the one in which the Cleveland Browns turn the page and start to establish themselves as a team that, more often than not, at least competes hard for a playoff spot.

They have assembled an impressive roster that includes three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, and arguably the NFL’s best running back in Nick Chubb.

But it is the defensive side of the football that has fans more excited than anything else.

For starters, they have a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, and a video shows him exerting his leadership to motivate his players.

Even while Watson served his 11-game suspension last season, defense was the Browns’ biggest problem.

They were 20th in points allowed last season, and in particular, they had lots of trouble preventing opponents from gaining yardage on the ground.

To that end, Cleveland brought in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who was with the Minnesota Vikings the last two seasons, in the hope of shoring up their run defense.

Another newcomer is pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, who will help star defensive end Myles Garrett pressure opposing quarterbacks.

The AFC will be very, very competitive this coming season, but for once, the Browns appear to have the horses needed to finish with a win total in the double digits and clinch a playoff spot.

If all goes well, perhaps they will also make some noise in the playoffs and perhaps give one of the conference’s top contenders a big scare.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Fed Up With The National Media Sleeping On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says The Roster Looks Impressive For 2023

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Fun Debate Surrounds David Njoku This Summer

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

PFF Has High Praise For Amari Cooper In WR Route Rankings

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Made PFF's Record Book In 2022

2 days ago

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

The Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Players Since 2006

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Lands Near The Top Of All-Time PFF List

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals How Deshaun Watson Needs To Play In 2023

5 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

1 Team Is Reportedly Expressing Interest In Kareem Hunt

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Browns Show Up High In 2023 PFF RB Rankings

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Show Off The Highlights From 2023 Media Day

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Stump Mitchell Has High Expectations For 1 Browns RB

6 days ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns HC Shares Deshaun Watson's Latest Plan To Build Team Chemistry

7 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defender Makes PFF's Best AFC Player Position List

1 week ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome Clears The Air About His Fit In Browns Defense

1 week ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Browns Analyst Comments On If Team Can Still Sign DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Opens Up About Heroic Rescue

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Browns Dog Logo Has A Lot Of Hidden Meaning

1 week ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Fans React To Browns Announcement Of New Dog Logo

1 week ago

browns helmets

Juan Thornhill Was Not Happy With PFF's Latest Safeties Ranking

1 week ago

cleveland browns helmet

Dalvin Tomlinson Expresses His Excitement About Defensive Line

2 weeks ago

Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

No more pages to load