Video Shows What The Browns Are Getting With Elijah Moore

One of the biggest storylines for the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 offseason has been their lack of receiving weapons.

Many fans have pointed to this group as a potential area of growth, especially with the amount of capital that the Browns invested in Deshaun Watson.

Thankfully for the fans, it appears that the organization heard their pleas, as they have recently traded for Elijah Moore.

After this trade occurred, ESPN Cleveland posted a mini highlight video, showcasing his past performances.

A taste of what the #Browns are getting in Elijah Moore… https://t.co/2qVaESBG2I — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 22, 2023

Moore was the 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was under-utilized in his first two seasons with the New York Jets, starting just 15 total games.

Last year, Moore racked up 37 receptions for 446 yards and one touchdown.

However, this was on an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in points scored, and his quarterback situation was shaky at best.

Heading to the Browns could be a mutually beneficial move, both for Moore and the Browns as well.

Not only does Moore get an opportunity to showcase his skills on a new roster, but he also gets the chance to play with Watson, who was once an MVP-caliber player.

He, alongside Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper, could help get Watson back on his feet, bringing the Browns offense to new heights.

Moore was a highly touted prospect after his time at Ole Miss and could prove to be a big-time player for the Browns.

If his highlight tape is any indication, the Browns might have just pulled off an impressive trade heist.