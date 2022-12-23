Browns Nation

Weather Forecast Wreaking Havoc With Browns-Saints Game

Weather Forecast Wreaking Havoc With Browns-Saints Game

By

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Everyone knows or is living through the frigid weather that is hitting a good portion of the United States for the Christmas holiday.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field at 1:00 PM EST on Christmas Eve with a forecasted temperature of -11 with wind chill factored in.

The players are affected, and it will be rough on the field for them, but they will have access to heaters on the sidelines.

Others are affected too, and they include the following:

 

1. Saints’ Beat Reporters

While the Saints radio crew and team media personnel are already in Cleveland since they traveled with the team on Thursday, the Saints beat reporters will be watching the game from afar.

Flight cancellations are preventing them from getting into Cleveland in time for the game.

It is reportedly the first time this has happened.

 

2. MuniLot Tailgaters And FirstEnergy Stadium Fans

The time-honored tradition of tailgating in the MuniLot may take a hit with this weather forecast.

Attendance could be down given the massive ticket fire sale leading up to the game.

Tickets are on sale for as low as $1 per person; closer seats are going for $14 each.

These fans are going to be cold, and Twitter user Salamander the Frank has a suggestion for keeping them warmer and happier during the game.

He wrote:

“Anyone that actually shows up to the stadium on Saturday for #Browns #Saints should be given a voucher for unlimited alcohol and nacho cheese.”

Please stay warm and safe from wherever you choose to watch the Saints vs. Browns game!

 

